The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 26,095.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,749,000 after purchasing an additional 63,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brink’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 928,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 41,678 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Brink’s by 15,919.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 800,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,018,000 after acquiring an additional 795,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brink’s from $110.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

BCO stock opened at $111.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $64.15 and a twelve month high of $115.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.33.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 69.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

