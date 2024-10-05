Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 364 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 270,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 45,924 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE:COF opened at $153.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $154.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.