Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,728,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 24.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,496,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,515,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

Onsemi Stock Up 1.7 %

Onsemi stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

