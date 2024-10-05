NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.85% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRN opened at $154.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.40 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $94.08 and a 1 year high of $154.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

