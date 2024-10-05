NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 1,626.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

IYM stock opened at $148.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.55. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The stock has a market cap of $683.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.