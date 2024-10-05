Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,661,000 after buying an additional 85,138 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 390,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,709,000 after acquiring an additional 30,646 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 152,282 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,331,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $128.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

