SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,027,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,892 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $34.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a market cap of $665.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

