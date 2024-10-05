NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Dbs Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $61.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

