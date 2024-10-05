NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 160.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 79.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $39.08.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 267.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

