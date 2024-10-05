NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 3,643 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 108,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,239,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $112.89 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $113.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

