Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 13,938.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 6.3% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

RGLD stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.06. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $147.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 47.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Royal Gold

Insider Activity

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $213,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,182.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $213,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,182.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.