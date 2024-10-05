NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after buying an additional 1,702,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in News by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,855,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,729,000 after acquiring an additional 61,417 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in News by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,803 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at $43,928,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its stake in News by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,695,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,616,000 after purchasing an additional 554,365 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

News Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.14 on Friday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 1.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. News’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

