D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 343,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,187,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in D.R. Horton by 604.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $184.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.93. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

