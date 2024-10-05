Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 94,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHY opened at $25.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $831.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

