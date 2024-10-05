Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 519.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,132 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 114,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,671.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,953 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,098,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $116.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.63. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $116.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

