Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,548 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 303.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in American International Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $76.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.69 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

