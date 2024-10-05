T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCAF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $33.30.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

