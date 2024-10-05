NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 714 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 395.1% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,260,000 after buying an additional 2,092,519 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,218,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1,445.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,404,000 after purchasing an additional 369,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 393.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,966,000 after purchasing an additional 258,580 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.23.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $305.72 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $306.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

