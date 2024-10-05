HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,484.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,643 shares of company stock worth $20,311,734 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.79.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $535.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $498.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.96, a PEG ratio of 7,010.23 and a beta of 1.64. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

