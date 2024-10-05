NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 373.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,664 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,730,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after buying an additional 186,057 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,087,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 736,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after acquiring an additional 50,779 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 710,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $29.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.