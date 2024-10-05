Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,408 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEY. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 98,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 53,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 95,521 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 126,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.