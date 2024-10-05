NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 6,228 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AER. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in AerCap by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in AerCap by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,740,000 after purchasing an additional 41,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AerCap by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $94.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AER. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

