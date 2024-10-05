Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Trading Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.99 and last traded at $46.08. 128,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 867,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPC shares. Stephens started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

