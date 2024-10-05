NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 626.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 108,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 93,340 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.16. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

