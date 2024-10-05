PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in PDD by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDD by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in PDD by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PDD by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of PDD by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD stock opened at $154.27 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.38.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. PDD’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie cut shares of PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.78.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

