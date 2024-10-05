Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Decreased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,514,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,845,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,360,000 after acquiring an additional 187,934 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,081 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,758,000 after purchasing an additional 277,550 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 757,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,033 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $138.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.49. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $139.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.