FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,815 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.71% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSEP. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 234,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 159,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 532,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GSEP stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

