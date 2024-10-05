NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 948 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $128.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.