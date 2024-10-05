The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 17,612 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,612 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $164.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.55.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.06.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

