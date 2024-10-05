NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 166,638 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 166,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of NU by 1,937.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 418,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 398,073 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the second quarter worth about $36,866,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NU by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,662 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NU by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,498 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

NYSE:NU opened at $13.24 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

