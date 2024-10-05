NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VNQI opened at $46.75 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.