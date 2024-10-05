Creative Planning Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Creative Planning decreased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

XAR opened at $159.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $160.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

