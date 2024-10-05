The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 281.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 4,983.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $52,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.0 %

AptarGroup stock opened at $160.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.36 and a twelve month high of $161.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $277,594.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,616.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,701.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $277,594.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,616.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,457 shares of company stock worth $7,314,030 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

