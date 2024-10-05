NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 66,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 42,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $4,320,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

