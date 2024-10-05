Creative Planning Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $56,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.73 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.