O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,656 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of O-I Glass worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,362,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in O-I Glass by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,093,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,952,000 after purchasing an additional 573,300 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 25.0% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,511,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,082,000 after purchasing an additional 703,308 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,505,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,884,000 after buying an additional 439,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,158,000 after buying an additional 115,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other O-I Glass news, Director John Humphrey acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,765.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

