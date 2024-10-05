Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,021,000 after buying an additional 518,649 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,538,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,777,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,107,000 after purchasing an additional 247,138 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 28.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,615,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,177,000 after purchasing an additional 361,514 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $20.75.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

