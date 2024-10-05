Creative Planning Purchases 2,380 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 387,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 302,672 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,491,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 550,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,933,000 after acquiring an additional 212,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 745,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.53. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

