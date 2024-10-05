British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 473.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 389.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 103,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 19,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI opened at $35.29 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.