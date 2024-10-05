Heron Bay Capital Management Purchases 617 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.6% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $167.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.14.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,129,306 shares in the company, valued at $355,743,153.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,129,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,743,153.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,922,911. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

