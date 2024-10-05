Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.33 and last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 7483646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.44 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $254,021.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,506.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,876. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,655 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $254,021.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,506.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,814,881 shares of company stock valued at $648,616,023 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after buying an additional 277,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,871,000 after buying an additional 167,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

