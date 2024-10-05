Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $97.76 and last traded at $97.76, with a volume of 1420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.91.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 14.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 29.6% during the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 64.1% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 471,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,713,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

