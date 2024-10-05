Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Invests $714,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,499 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,946,608 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $181,423,000 after acquiring an additional 168,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Melius Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of UBER traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.28. 10,757,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,910,965. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.58. The company has a market cap of $156.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

