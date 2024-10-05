Quent Capital LLC Acquires 32,128 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,128 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC owned 0.16% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $37,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 87,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 68,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $82.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,012,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,001. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average is $81.95. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.