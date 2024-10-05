Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Trims Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC cut its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total value of $210,806.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,108.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total transaction of $1,636,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total value of $210,806.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,108.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,930 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CVCO traded down $7.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $422.28. The company had a trading volume of 53,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.09. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.84 and a 52-week high of $444.90.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.97 by ($0.86). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Stories

