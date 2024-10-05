Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $6,916,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $8,896,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,878,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,355,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $887.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $900.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $847.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $531.61 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.