Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Buys 3,675 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. 1,278,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,516. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

