Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

BDX stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $238.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,546. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $269.52. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

