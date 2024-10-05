The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,477 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

TJX traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.69. 6,480,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,325,115. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

