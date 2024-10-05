Creative Planning Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,475 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,062 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.13% of Sunrun worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $31,688.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,080.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $31,688.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,080.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $70,280.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,523.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,675 shares of company stock worth $3,253,289 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Down 1.9 %

Sunrun stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.58. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.